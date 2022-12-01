×
Maharashtra: Two groups clash in Nagpur jail, murder accused seriously injured

Updated on: 01 December,2022 06:13 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra: Two groups clash in Nagpur jail, murder accused seriously injured

Representational Pic


Two groups of inmates clashed in Nagpur Central Jail, leading to a murder accused sustaining serious injuries, an official said on Thursday.


The incident took place on Wednesday and the seriously injured inmate has been identified as Rajat Pali, accused of murdering one Gaurav Darwade in Pachpaoli area in 2017, he said.



"Pali was taken to court for his trial hearing and was brought back to the jail complex. At the time, a group of inmates sitting in the prison's waiting hall entered into an argument with him and his associates. Pali sustained serious face injuries and is hospitalised," he said.

The situation was brought under control by prison guards and a case under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by Dhantoli police, he said.

