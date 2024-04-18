Maharashtra: Two groups clash over rumours of tearing of flag during Ram Navami procession in Nagpur, 24 held

Two groups reportedly clashed and targeted one another over rumours of tearing of a flag and banner during a Ram Navami procession in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Members of two communities reportedly clashed and targeted one another with stones over rumours of tearing of a flag and banner during a Ram Navami procession in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday night, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Nagpur Police have booked nearly 150 persons from both groups and arrested 24 of them in connection with the clash in the city's Mahadula area, an official said on Thursday.

Tension erupted after two groups got into a confrontation when a Ram Navami procession was passing through the locality, as per the PTI.

Though the police intervened, the two groups clashed and resorted to stone pelting. The police had to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, he said.

Police personnel have deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the officials added, the news agency reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, After two years of communal conflict, the Ram Navami festival celebration concluded peacefully in Malwani area of Mumbai.

Ram Navami was celebrated in Mumbai and across the country on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police had deployed a large number of personnel, ensuring no untoward incidents take place during the celebrations, an official said.

According to police sources, approximately 2000-3000 individuals, including a significant presence of youth, children, and women, participated in the rally from Mahada to Malvani Gate No. 1, a turnout notably lower than the past two years.

The rally was closely monitored by a substantial deployment of police personnel, including senior officers from the North Region, especially Additional Commissioner Rajeev Jain and DCPs. Credit also goes to the traffic department for their excellent management during the event; the police were monitoring the procession through drone cameras and mobile vans.

Meanwhile, two youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck during a Ram Navami procession in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Wednesday, police said, the PTI reported.

The deceased were identified as Bastab Majhi (17) and Abhimanyu Baa (18) of Subdega area in the district.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump at Tumulia under the jurisdiction of Talsara police station, the police said.

Some locals had organised a motorcycle rally to celebrate Ram Navami, and the youths participated in the procession.

(with PTI inputs)

