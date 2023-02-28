Maharashtra: Two held for attacking, robbing motorist in Latur

The accused, who are in their 20s, were nabbed within hours of the crime that took place in the outskirts of the city on February 22, an official said

Representative Image

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a motorist and stealing his mobile phone and cash in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who are in their 20s, were nabbed within hours of the crime that took place in the outskirts of the city on February 22, an official said.

The duo allegedly intercepted a car on Malvati road, attacked the driver and snatched a mobile phone and some cash from him, he said.

The accused were repeat-offenders with nine cases of theft and assault to their name in various parts of the district.

