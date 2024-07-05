Maharashtra: Two officials suspended for failing to stop illegal sand mining in Beed district

Beed Collector Avinash Pathak reportedly suspended the two for dereliction of duty

Two revenue department staffers have been suspended for failing to prevent illegal sand mining in the area under their watch in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official on Friday told PTI.

Senior officials found signs of rampant illegal sand mining near a river basin in Georai taluka, which prompted action against Purushottam Sudhakar Andhale (mandal adhikari) and Kiran Prabhakar Dandhe (talathi), the official added.

Beed Collector Avinash Pathak reportedly suspended the two for dereliction of duty on Thursday, the official said.

