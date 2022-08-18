Maharashtra: Two workers killed in accident at Mahagenco plant in Nagpur

The stacker reclaimer machine cabin toppled after getting imbalanced, killing two persons who were operating the machine, said Mahagenco in a release.

Representation Pic

Two workers were killed on Thursday after the cabin of a stacker reclaimer machine toppled at the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company's (Mahagenco) Khaparkheda plant in Nagpur, officials said.

The incident took place at 1.50 am, the Mahagenco said in a release.

The stacker reclaimer machine cabin toppled after getting imbalanced, killing two persons who were operating the machine, it said.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Meshram (30), an employee of the Mahagenco, and contractual worker Pravin Shende (35), it said.

The plant's chief engineer Raju Ghuge said the power company will give a compensation to the families of the deceased and will take steps so that such an incident do not happen again.

The power company has started the process of taking action against three operations engineers following the incident, the release said.

