Maharashtra: Undertrial tries to smuggle ganja, mobile phone batteries inside Nagpur jail, held

City police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the matter, the police said

An undertrial MCOCA accused was arrested while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.


Suraj Kawle and other accused were produced before a court in Nagpur by the city police in the morning.



When they were brought back to the jail, a jail guard spotted a bulky file in the hands of Kawle.

"The checking of the file revealed ganja packets and mobile batteries hidden inside pages," an official said.

City police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

