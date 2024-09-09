Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
ANI sues Netflix over IC 814 for copyright infringement
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Villagers claim Masalga dam has developed cracks but officials say no danger of breach

Maharashtra: Villagers claim Masalga dam has developed cracks but officials say no danger of breach

Updated on: 09 September,2024 05:32 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

Amid claims by villagers that an embankment of the Masalga dam in Nilanga tehsil of Latur has developed a crack, authorities in Maharashtra on Monday said all fears of a breach were unfounded and asked people not to believe in 'false information'

Maharashtra: Villagers claim Masalga dam has developed cracks but officials say no danger of breach

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Villagers claim Masalga dam has developed cracks but officials say no danger of breach
x
00:00

Amid claims by villagers that an embankment of the Masalga dam in Nilanga tehsil of Latur has developed a crack, the authorities in Maharashtra on Monday said all fears of a breach were unfounded and asked people not to believe in "false information".


Recently, some villagers had uploaded photographs of a wide crack on the embankment of the dam in Maharashtra on social media, with several netizens claiming the storage capacity was 100 per cent, which could lead to a breach that may inundate nearby areas.



In a release issued during the day, Masalga project executive engineer Amarsinha Patil said a technical inspection is underway and that there was no danger to the structure.


As a precautionary measure, six gates were opened by 10 centimetres for water discharge to reduce the storage level on Friday, the official said.

"The water being released is nominal. There is no danger to nearby villages, residents of which have been given precautionary warning. The dam has a total storage capacity of 14.676 TMC with an irrigation area of 1,664 hectares. People must not believe false information," the release said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra latur india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK