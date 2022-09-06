Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Villagers lock up sarpanch for not holding gram sabha in Latur

Maharashtra: Villagers lock up sarpanch for not holding gram sabha in Latur

Updated on: 06 September,2022 04:24 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

As per the government rule, it is mandatory to hold gram sabhas to discuss issues the villages and various developmental schemes

Maharashtra: Villagers lock up sarpanch for not holding gram sabha in Latur

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Angry residents of a village in Maharashtra's Latur district locked the sarpanch inside the panchayat office on Tuesday for not holding a gram sabha for two and a half years.


As per the government rule, it is mandatory to hold gram sabhas to discuss issues the villages and various developmental schemes.

Sarpanch of Katgaon village Datta Gaikwad had not organised a gram sabha in the last two and half years and had violated the government norms, local Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Vishal Shinde said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Bank in Latur looted of cash and ornaments worth Rs 49 lakh

Gaikwad was locked for an hour in the panchayat office and released after he promised to hold a gram sabha on Thursday, it was stated.

A probe has been initiated into the matter and if panchayat officials and the sarpanch are found guilty of not holding a gram sabha, strict action will be taken against them, block development officer Tukaram Bhalke said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
latur maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK