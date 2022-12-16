Breaking News
Maharashtra: Warkaris protest in Nashik against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks

Updated on: 16 December,2022 05:38 PM IST  |  Nashik
The protest march began from Lord Kalaram Temple and ended at Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river, with participants singing hymns and reciting 'mantras' along the way

Representational Pic. iStock


'Warkaris' (followers of Lord Vithoba) in Nashik held a 'dindi' (religious procession) protest on Friday against the allegedly objectionable remarks made about them and various Hindu deities by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare.


Though she has reportedly apologised for the remarks, the protesters said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray must remove her from the party or their stir would intensify.



The protest march began from Lord Kalaram Temple and ended at Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river, with participants singing hymns and reciting 'mantras' along the way.

They also shouted slogans condemning Andhare and sought a police case against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

