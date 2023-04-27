Maharashtra: Was stopped from entering sugar mill in Pune, alleges Sanjay Raut; calls it attempt to hide irregularities

The incident occurred at Bhima-Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill at Daund, around 75 km from Pune city. The Rajya Sabha member was later allowed to enter the premises with a couple of others

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that the police stopped him from entering the premises of a sugar mill at Daund in Pune district, where he wanted to go to pay floral tributes at the statue of the late founder of the sugar factory.

The incident occurred at Bhima-Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill at Daund, around 75 km from Pune city. The Rajya Sabha member was later allowed to enter the premises with a couple of others, the police said.

Raut dubbed the incident as an attempt to hide the irregularities in the factory.

The sugar mill is controlled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Kul. Last month, Raut had written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, levelling allegations of misappropriation of funds worth Rs 500 crore against Kul, and demanded a probe against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Wednesday, when Raut's motorcade reached the gate of the sugar mill, it was stopped by the police.

Visuals showed the police at the gate asking people accompanying Raut to bring an NOC (no objection certificate) from the sugar mill authorities to enter it.

Raut said there that they want to go inside to offer flowers to the late sugar mill founder Madhukar Shitole's statue located on the premises.

The place where we want to go is a public property and it is the farmers and members who elect the chairman and other management members, Raut said when the police did not allow him.

Asked if it is a misuse of power, Raut termed it "goodaism" and added that they were ready to respond in the same manner.

"I have been an MP for the last 20 years and these people denied entry to me. It shows how scared they are," he said.

He added that he would demand a privilege motion against police in Parliament.

"The incident in which we were stopped shows that there are irregularities in the sugar mill, which they want to hide," he claimed.

Later, Raut and a couple of other members of the mill were allowed inside.

"Since section 144 (unlawful assembly) was imposed, only Raut and a couple of other members were allowed to go inside and offer flowers at the statue," a police officer said.

The Sena (UBT) leader later addressed a public rally at Daund.

