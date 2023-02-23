Maharashtra: Weeks after fire at Nashik factory claimed three lives, police file case against seven people

The January 1 fire at the company located at Mundhegaon alongside the Nashik-Mumbai National Highway in Igatpuri taluka also injured 22 workers

Weeks after three workers were killed in a fire at Jindal Poly Films Ltd in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police have filed a case against seven people, including the owner of the facility, its manager and operator.

The January 1 fire at the company located at Mundhegaon alongside the Nashik-Mumbai National Highway in Igatpuri taluka also injured 22 workers.

A case of accidental death and fire was subsequently registered at Ghoti police station in the matter and investigations were on.

The police on Wednesday said they have registered a case against seven people -- all associated with the fire-hit facility and holding different posts in the unit.

As the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was not followed while starting the plant after its checking and repairing, thermic fluid oil leaked from the unit which led to the fire, the police said, quoting a report.

Seven people -- user (owner), factory manager, poly film plant business head, production manager, maintenance department head, production department shift in-charge and plant operator -- were responsible for the death of the three workers and injuries to 22 others, they said.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), among others, the police said.

