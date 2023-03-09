Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra will create portal to catalogue work of folk artistes Minister tells Council

Maharashtra will create portal to catalogue work of folk artistes: Minister tells Council

Updated on: 09 March,2023 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

State cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was responding to a question raised by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve regarding folk artistes

Maharashtra will create portal to catalogue work of folk artistes: Minister tells Council

Sudhir Mungantiwar. File Pic


A portal that will catalogue the work of folk artistes of Maharashtra and help them get orders will be set up, state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in the Legislative Council on Thursday.


He was responding to a question raised by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve regarding folk artistes.



"Like Amazon, we are setting up a portal that will catalogue the folk artistes in the state. The portal will have description of their art, a small video, which region or city they live. This catalogue will help them to get new work orders," Mungantiwar said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself

Responding to a question related to pending dues of folk artistes, the minister said, "At present, the finance department clears the proposal of honorarium and then we disburse it to the artistes. I have asked my department to come up with a plan to use Direct Benefit Transfer system to pay honorarium."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra news India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK