Maharashtra: Woman cop held for taking Rs 95,000 bribe on behalf of senior

Updated on: 26 June,2025 11:42 AM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
PTI |

In Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district, a woman police naik was caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting a Rs 95,000 bribe on behalf of an inspector. The bribe was allegedly demanded to help a man whose son was accused in a case. The naik was arrested near a government guest house, while the inspector, currently hospitalised

Representational Image

Representational Image

Maharashtra: Woman cop held for taking Rs 95,000 bribe on behalf of senior
A woman police naik has been caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000 from a person at the behest of an inspector in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old police naik, posted at Dharashiv rural police station, was arrested after being caught taking the bribe on Wednesday, an ACB official said.


A person, whose son was accused in a case, had approached the inspector at the police station seeking help.
The inspector asked the person to meet his woman colleague, who then allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the person on behalf of her senior and finalised the deal at Rs 95,000, the official said.


Based on the person's complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed the police naik while she was accepting the bribe amount from the person near a government guest house in Dharashiv on Wednesday.

The accused inspector is currently hospitalised due to some health issues and would be arrested after being discharged, the official said, adding a search was carried out at the policeman's house.

The ACB has seized two mobile phones each from both the accused and registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

