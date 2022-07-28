Maharashtra: Woman forced to undergo abortion, four booked

The woman was forced by her husband and in-laws to abort her foetus despite her opposition to do so

Representative Image

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly forced to undergo abortion in Parli town in Beed district of Maharashtra, following which an offence was registered against four persons, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman was forced by her husband and in-laws to abort her foetus despite her opposition to do so, he said.

"The woman, who is a mother of an 11-month old baby girl, was pregnant for the second time. In June, when she was a few months pregnant, her mother-in-law took her to a sonography centre, where they came to know that she was again carrying a female foetus," the official said.

After that, the woman's in-laws called a doctor at their home. Accordingly, a doctor named Swami visited their place and confirmed that it was a female foetus. On July 15, the same doctor returned to their place and examined her. He gave her some injection, following which she vomited and also suffered from loose motions.

"When the woman was ill, the doctor visited their place around 1.30 am on July 16 and started the process to abort the foetus without her consent. The doctor tried to pull the foetus out, but when it could not happen, he cut the womb and removed the foetus," the official.

The woman then called her brother, who reached Parli from Pune the same morning. He took his sister to Pune to her parents' house.

Based on a complaint, the offence was registered against four persons on Monday evening at Parli's Sambhajinagar police station for aborting the foetus without the woman's consent under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and others, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.