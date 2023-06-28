The court also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on Indubai, failing which she will have to undergo simple imprisonment for three months

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman gets five-year rigorous imprisonment for murder attempt x 00:00

The district court Jalna in Maharashtra has sentenced a 43-year-old woman to rigorous imprisonment for five years on the charge of attempt to murder after she poured hot oil on another woman resulting in serious injuries to her over a monetary dispute.

District and sessions court judge S.V Choudhari-Inamdar on Tuesday convicted Indubai Danve, a resident of Javkheda village, under the Indian Penal Code on the charge of attempt to murder. The court also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on Indubai, failing which she will have to undergo simple imprisonment for three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on June 9, 2021, after Indubai invited the victim woman to her house.

According to the prosecution, Indubai owed Rs 6,000 to the victim. She nursed a grudge as the victim has been demanding her money back.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever