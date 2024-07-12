Maharashtra: Woman held day after she abducts 6-month-old boy from Nagpur railway station

The child was kidnapped on Thursday morning by a woman who befriended his parents as they waited to board a train to Gondia, the official said

The Nagpur Railway Police in Maharashtra on Friday rescued a 6-month-old boy who was kidnapped from Nagpur railway station a day earlier, an official said, reported the PTI.

The child was kidnapped on Thursday morning by a woman who befriended his parents as they waited to board a train to Gondia, the official said, as per the PTI.

"After getting CCTV footage of the woman boarding a train with the child, we circulated images to police units between Nagpur and Wardha. The woman was held from Pusla in Warud in Amravati district," the railway police official said.

"Our probe has found the woman wanted to raise the child since she was facing domestic issues. The child will be handed over to his parents on Saturday morning," Inspector Manisha Kashid said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident last month, the police had rescued a 13-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Jalna district who had been allegedly kidnapped for ransom and arrested three people including his neighbour, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The rescued boy was a son of a trader based in Jalna district of the state.

"The boy was rescued hours after three persons, including his neighbour, kidnapped him and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from his father," an had official, according to the PTI.

The accused were identified as Rohit Bhurewal, Arbaz Shaikh and Nitin Sharma, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajaykumar Bansal had said in June.

The victim is a son of an ayurvedic medicines trader, he said, the news agency had reported.

"The boy went to his school. But after some time, the boy's father received a call, in which the callers told him that his son was kidnapped, and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore for his release. The kidnappers threatened to give some harmful injection to the boy if their demands were not met," he said, as per the PTI.

The trader checked with the school and learnt that his son did not turn up, prompting him to approach the Sadar Bazar police station and the District Superintendent of Police.

"We immediately launched a rescue operation. Throughout the day, the kidnappers kept calling the boy's father and brought down the ransom amount to Rs 20 lakh. The kidnappers asked him to keep the money bag at a local petrol pump," Bansal said.

As per the plan, the boy's father left the bag at the designated spot while the police personnel were hiding nearby. As the main accused, Bhurewal, came there to pick up the bag, the police staffers pounced on him and arrested him, he said.

(with PTI inputs)