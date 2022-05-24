Breaking News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister over corruption charge
E-mail asking alumni of school to change name of Gyanvapi Masjid stirs controversy
26 'tomato flu' cases in Odisha
Uttar Pradesh man held for sending obscene pictures to lady doctor in Mumbai
Nursing lecturer struck off in UK for harassing Sikh colleague
Minister pitches for traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at varsities
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra: Woman killed, husband missing in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Maharashtra: Woman killed, husband missing in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Updated on: 24 May,2022 08:42 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in compartment 34 of Nagbhid Range, says Chief Conservation of Forests (Chandrapur Circle) Prakash Lonkar

Maharashtra: Woman killed, husband missing in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, while her husband is missing after the attack, a forest department official said.

The incident took place in compartment 34 of Nagbhid Range, said Chief Conservation of Forests (Chandrapur Circle) Prakash Lonkar.




"Meena Jambulkar was killed when she was plucking tendu leaves with her husband Vikas, who is missing since the tiger attack. We had mounted a search for him but had to call it off after dusk. They are residents of Kewada village in Chemur tehsil," he informed. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

wildlife india chandrapur maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK