Updated on: 31 May,2022 11:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra: Woman kills her 6 children by throwing them into well in Raigad

Representative image. Pic/iStock


Six minor children, including five girls, died when their mother allegedly threw them into a well on Monday in Maharashtra's Raigad district following a domestic dispute, police said.

The shocking incident took place at Kharavali village in Mahad taluka, around 100km from Mumbai, in the afternoon, an official said.




The 30-year-old woman took the step after she was allegedly beaten up by the members of her husband's family, he said.


The children who drowned were aged between 18 months and 10 years, the official added.

