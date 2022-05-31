Maharashtra: Woman kills her 6 children by throwing them into well in Raigad

The shocking incident took place at Kharavali village in Mahad taluka, around 100km from Mumbai, in the afternoon, an official said

Representative image. Pic/iStock

Six minor children, including five girls, died when their mother allegedly threw them into a well on Monday in Maharashtra's Raigad district following a domestic dispute, police said.

The shocking incident took place at Kharavali village in Mahad taluka, around 100km from Mumbai, in the afternoon, an official said.

The 30-year-old woman took the step after she was allegedly beaten up by the members of her husband's family, he said.

The children who drowned were aged between 18 months and 10 years, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.