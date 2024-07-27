Maharashtra: Woman naxalite carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Gadchiroli district

36-year-old woman Naxalite, a resident of Gadchiroli, is booked in a murder case and an attack on security personnel

A woman Naxalite, booked for murder and an attack on security forces carrying a Rs 8 lakh reward, surrendered to police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, officials told PTI.

According to a release, Rina Narote, alias Lalita, was a commander of the 'Tailor Team' and was responsible for logistics in the entire Gadchiroli Division of the CPI (Maoist), reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, the 36-year-old woman Naxalite, a resident of Gadchiroli, is booked in a murder case and an attack on security personnel, it said.

The Maharashtra government had reportedly announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh for her capture. She surrendered before police and CRPF officials, it said.

According to the news agency report, police said Narote will receive Rs 5.5 lakh under the policies of the Centre and state for the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites.

Intensified anti-Maoist operations in the district and the opportunity provided by the state government for Naxalites to 'surrender and lead a respectful life' has resulted in 23 hardcore rebels turning themselves in before the Gadchiroli police since 2022, according to the PTI report.

12 Naxalites killed in Gadchiroli encounter carried Rs 86 lakh cash reward

The 12 Naxalites, including three senior cadres, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra carried a total cash reward of Rs 86 lakh on their heads, police told PTI on Thursday.

According to the police, due to the success of the operation, the entire Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur Dalams of Maoists have been wiped out, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, 12 Naxalites were killed in the encounter, including five women and three security personnel injured. The encounter took place on Wednesday near the Chhattisgarh border in the afternoon, lasting around six hours, an official said.

"Credible information was received yesterday morning that 12 to 15 members of the Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur joint local organisation squad (LOS) are camping in a forest area near the Chhattisgarh border in Wandoli village with an aim to carry out subversive activities in view of the upcoming Martyrs' Week observed by Naxalites (between July 28 and August 3)," a release issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli office said, reported PTI.

"Accordingly, seven units of the anti-Maoist C-60 squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje were immediately dispatched for the area search operation. While the teams were engaged in the operation, the Maoists indiscriminately fired at them, which was retaliated strongly by the C-60 teams," it said.

As per the PTI report, SP Neelotpal said in a press conference that the Maoists managed to flee into the dense forest upon witnessing the increasing police pressure.

After the exchange of fire, a search was reportedly conducted in the area, which led to the recovery of the bodies of seven male and five female Maoists, he said

(With inputs from PTI)