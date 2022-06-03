Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 02:21 PM IST  |  Nanded
PTI |

The police arrested the accused woman, Dhurpadabai Ganpat Nimalwad, on Thursday along with her mother and brother, who helped her dispose the bodies of the children, an official from Bhokar police station said

Maharashtra: Woman strangles infant daughter, 2-year-old son to death for crying; burns their bodies in Nanded

Representational Image. Pic/Istock


A 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her infant daughter and two-year-old son for crying incessantly, and later burnt their bodies at a field in a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on June 3.

The police arrested the accused woman, Dhurpadabai Ganpat Nimalwad, on Thursday along with her mother and brother, who helped her dispose the bodies of the children, an official from Bhokar police station said.




The killings took place in Pandurna village of Bhokar taluka of the district two days in a row - on May 31 and June 1, he said.


"Dhurpadabai allegedly strangled her four-month-old daughter Anusuya over her incessant crying on May 31. The next day, she killed her son Datta in the same manner after he cried asking for food," the official said.

The accused woman then burnt their bodies on a pyre at a field with the help of her mother Kondabai Rajemod and brother Madhav Rajemod, both residents of Mukhed taluka, on Wednesday, he said.

A case has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.

