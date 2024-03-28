Mahua Moitra to campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar on March 28, skip ED summons

ED had issued fresh summons to Moitra & Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.

Mahua Moitra/ X

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has said she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi.

"I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon," she told reporters.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.

The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing.

