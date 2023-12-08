Mahua Moitra's expulsion 'black day' for Parliament: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Friday claimed that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha is a "black day" for the Parliament.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty/ X

Describing the action against Moitra as "overactiveness", CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that it is a display of the BJP's use of its brute majority in the Lok Sabha. "It is a black day for the Parliament," he told PTI.



Adopting the recommendation of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash-for-query' matter, the Lok Sabha expelled Moitra from the House.



Claiming that it is an act of "injustice", Chakraborty said that Moitra was not given a chance to cross-examine the complainant, BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey.

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani had claimed in a signed affidavit that Moitra targetted industrialist Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha came after the TMC MP was held guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.



The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha had recommended Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the House over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

