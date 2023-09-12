Major facts about 2008 Delhi serial blasts

After 15 years of the bomb blasts incident, as we remember the 2008 Delhi serial blasts that occurred in various locations in Delhi, on September 13, 2008, here are key points about the incident

Forensic experts examine the site of a blast in New Delhi (Pic/AFP)

Coordinated attacks: A series of bomb explosions occurred in various locations in Delhi, on September 13, 2008. The coordinated attacks targeted crowded areas, including bus stops, markets places. Due to which many innocent lives were loss causing widespread panic.

Blast carried out by Indian Mujahideen: The series of blasts in Delhi were carried out by a terrorist group known as the Indian Mujahideen (IM). The IM is believed to have links with the Pakistan-based militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Places where the explosions took place: The series of blasts began around 6:00 pm on September 8 evening. An explosion occurred at Karol Bagh. Followed by blast at Connaught Place, Greater Kailash, India Gate.

Over 100 people injured: The blasts resulted in the deaths of 30 people. Over 100 people were reported to be injured. The victims included both Indian and foreign tourists.

Aftermath of the blasts: The Indian authorities along with the help of intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies from various countries gathered evidence and track down the perpetrators. Several individuals associated with the Indian Mujahideen were later arrested. Mohammed Saif, one of the key suspects in the bomb blasts case, was apprehended in Batla House on September 19, 2008.

Trial for the 2008 Delhi serial blasts began in 2013: The court examined evidence, heard testimonies, and reviewed the charges against the accused over several years.

Accused Ariz Khan found guilty: In the year 2018, a special court convicted IM operative Ariz Khan for his involvement in the 2008 Delhi bomb blasts case. Khan was found guilty of murder, conspiracy, and other charges.

Need to enhance security measures in India: The 2008 Delhi serial blasts attacks highlighted the need to enhance security measures and intelligence cooperation in India to prevent the country from such incidents.