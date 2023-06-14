Breaking News
Major fire breaks out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Updated on: 14 June,2023 10:49 PM IST  |  Kolkata
A major fire broke out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Wednesday evening, reports said

Major fire breaks out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Screengrab of the fire incident.

A major fire broke out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Wednesday evening, reports said.


Visuals of the blaze went viral on the social networking sites. Reports said that the passengers and airlines' crew were immediately evacuated. No injuries have been reported yet.


The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.


The fire broke out at 9.10 pm in the D Portal area of the departure lounge. D portal is the area where passengers get boarding passes. A portion of the security check point was also caught on fire.

More details are awaited.

