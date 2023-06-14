A major fire broke out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Wednesday evening, reports said

Screengrab of the fire incident.

Listen to this article Major fire breaks out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport x 00:00

A major fire broke out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Wednesday evening, reports said.

Visuals of the blaze went viral on the social networking sites. Reports said that the passengers and airlines' crew were immediately evacuated. No injuries have been reported yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Also read: Thane: Scolded for stealing money from home to buy iPhone, boy ends life

The fire broke out at 9.10 pm in the D Portal area of the departure lounge. D portal is the area where passengers get boarding passes. A portion of the security check point was also caught on fire.

More details are awaited.