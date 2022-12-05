×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Make every Indian part of G20 presidency glory PM Modi tells BJP office bearers

Make every Indian part of G20 presidency glory: PM Modi tells BJP office bearers

Updated on: 05 December,2022 04:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

BJP national president JP Nadda lauded the efforts made by the Narendra Modi-led government in ensuring India gets the G20 presidency for the period of an entire year

Make every Indian part of G20 presidency glory: PM Modi tells BJP office bearers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP's National Office Bearers Meeting, at party HQ in New Delhi. Pic/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a thunderous applause when he arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday afternoon to address a meeting of national office-bearers.


BJP national president JP Nadda lauded the efforts made by the Narendra Modi-led government in ensuring India gets the G20 presidency for the period of an entire year.



Addressing his party colleagues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted what the G20 presidency meant for a country like India. He also instructed the party workers to focus on making this occasion glorious. "Make each and every Indian feel proud of this achievement and make them also a participant of this historic occasion," sources said quoting Prime Minister Modi.


The sources further said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, the party is likely to look at organising various events and programmes, with focus on public participation, to showcase India's prowess both culturally as well as traditionally.

Also Read: PM Modi, several chief ministers to attend all party-meeting on G20 summit

The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency started in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday. This was the first of the 200 such meetings that will take place across 55 cities in India over the next one year.

On Monday evening, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a meeting of all political party presidents has been convened by the government to brief them about India's G20 presidency. Top political leaders and party presidents, including Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief MK Stalin and Naveen Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal will be present at the meeting.

India formally assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
narendra modi new delhi delhi bharatiya janata party india India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK