Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan passes away after collapsing on stage in Bhubaneswar

Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan passes away after collapsing on stage in Bhubaneswar

Updated on: 10 June,2023 11:50 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
ANI |

Organizer, Jagabandhu Jena, informed that Sri Ganeshan a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia died after collapsing on stage after a performance in Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar

Representative image/iStock

Sri Ganeshan, a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia, on Saturday collapsed on the stage in Bhubaneswar and passed away, the organiser of the show informed.


Organizer, Jagabandhu Jena, informed that Sri Ganeshan a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia died after collapsing on stage after a performance in Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar.


"He collapsed on the stage and was rushed to a Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead," Jena informed.


Ganeshan was in Bhubaneswar to attend a classical dance festival.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

