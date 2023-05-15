Breaking News
Mumbai: DRI nips smuggling in the bud, seizes 1cr foreign cigarettes sticks
Mumbai: Want monthly reports on Gokhale bridge work, demand Andheri residents
ICSE, ISC exam: Mumbai, Thane students shine
Mid-day Investigation: Mumbai's thieves on three wheels
Mumbai: Irregular Juhu speed breaker at crash spot removed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Male passenger molests air hostess on Dubai Amritsar flight held

Male passenger 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Updated on: 15 May,2023 12:21 PM IST  |  Amritsar
PTI |

Top

Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday, police said

Male passenger 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Male passenger 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held
x
00:00

A male passenger was arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight in an inebriated state, police said on Monday.


Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday, police said.



"The air hostess brought the incident to the crew's notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state," police said.


The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here, they said.

Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india punjab amritsar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK