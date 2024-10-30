Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Mallikarjun Kharge PM Modi shielding SEBI rot

Mallikarjun Kharge: PM Modi shielding SEBI ‘rot’

Updated on: 30 October,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Kharge further accused Modi of ‘destroying the sanctity’ of SEBI

Mallikarjun Kharge: PM Modi shielding SEBI ‘rot’

Madhabi Puri Buch

Listen to this article
Mallikarjun Kharge: PM Modi shielding SEBI ‘rot’
x
00:00

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the the him of protecting SEBI chairperson  Madhabi Puri Buch. In a post on X Kharge wrote, “@narendramodi ji, You cannot shield the rot created in SEBI under the chairperson appointed by you. The continuing barrage of exposes makes her position untenable.”


Kharge further accused Modi of ‘destroying the sanctity’ of SEBI. “You have destroyed the sanctity of SEBI, India’s market regulator, painstakingly created over the years, thereby jeopardising the hard-earned savings of crores of small and medium investors,” he added in his post.


Calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee  (JPC) probe into the matter, Kharge further wrote, “It also unmasks how you engineered a monopoly for your dear friend Adani. A thorough JPC is required to probe every aspect of this syndicate.” Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera hit out at the NDA government at the centre, claiming that it was ‘protecting’ the SEBI chairperson.


“We have another expose regarding SEBI chief Buch today. Rahul Gandhi, through his videos, is questioning what the compulsions of the government are that it is protecting the SEBI chief. Does she blackmail the government? It is not possible for any democratically elected government to continue protecting a tainted individual, especially when there is a smoking gun, evidence out there in the public domain,” Khera, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, said. Buch has termed the allegations as “false, incorrect, malicious and motivated.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress Mallikarjun Kharge narendra modi PM Modi sebi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK