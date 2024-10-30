Kharge further accused Modi of ‘destroying the sanctity’ of SEBI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the the him of protecting SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. In a post on X Kharge wrote, “@narendramodi ji, You cannot shield the rot created in SEBI under the chairperson appointed by you. The continuing barrage of exposes makes her position untenable.”

Kharge further accused Modi of ‘destroying the sanctity’ of SEBI. “You have destroyed the sanctity of SEBI, India’s market regulator, painstakingly created over the years, thereby jeopardising the hard-earned savings of crores of small and medium investors,” he added in his post.

Calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter, Kharge further wrote, “It also unmasks how you engineered a monopoly for your dear friend Adani. A thorough JPC is required to probe every aspect of this syndicate.” Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera hit out at the NDA government at the centre, claiming that it was ‘protecting’ the SEBI chairperson.

“We have another expose regarding SEBI chief Buch today. Rahul Gandhi, through his videos, is questioning what the compulsions of the government are that it is protecting the SEBI chief. Does she blackmail the government? It is not possible for any democratically elected government to continue protecting a tainted individual, especially when there is a smoking gun, evidence out there in the public domain,” Khera, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, said. Buch has termed the allegations as “false, incorrect, malicious and motivated.”

