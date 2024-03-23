Mamata Banerjee condemns Kejriwal's arrest

Banerjee, the TMC supremo, announced that representatives of the ‘INDIA’ bloc would be meeting the Election Commission to voice their objection to the arrests of opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday strongly criticised the arrest of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), labeling it a calculated assault on opposition chief ministers while tainted leaders with connections to the BJP remained untouched.

Banerjee, the TMC supremo, announced that representatives of the ‘INDIA’ bloc would be meeting the Election Commission to voice their objection to the arrests of opposition leaders.

“I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity,” Banerjee posted on X.

