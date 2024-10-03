Mamata Banerjee inaugrates Durga Puja celebrations, calls for unity

Banerjee reflected on her long-standing connection with the local community and the challenges she has overcome

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja celebrations at Jodhpur Park on Wednesday, extending her best wishes for everyone's well-being and highlighting the importance of unity across all religions, castes, and languages.

"I wish Maa (Goddess Durga) keeps everyone healthy. We accept all religions, castes, and languages. Take care of everyone during the puja, and stay with your family. The administration is with you, but you should also support us," she said.

Banerjee reflected on her long-standing connection with the local community and the challenges she has overcome. "I have come here through ups and downs, through many sorrows and struggles. I know the meaning of struggle," she remarked.

She also commended Jodhpur Park's creativity during the festivities. "They always bring something new, creating through innovation and a flurry of activity," she said, while reminding the public to exercise caution during the celebrations.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people gathered in Jorhat, Assam, to celebrate Mahalaya, marking the start of Durga Puja. Devotees paid homage to their ancestors, recited hymns, and participated in rituals from the early morning.

A local resident said, "Today is Mahalaya. This signifies the arrival of Goddess Durga. People get up early and walk in the streets, which is good for health." Mahalaya also coincides with the final day of Pitru Paksha and Amavasya. The streets were filled with the aroma of sweets and snacks as Durga Puja committees began preparing for the upcoming 10-day festival in honour of Goddess Durga.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, is a major Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Goddess Durga. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Goddess Durga vanquished the demon Mahishasura. The festival typically lasts 10 days (Navaratri), with the main celebrations occurring during the last four days (Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami).

