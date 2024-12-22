"Mamata Banerjee will not support it because country is benefiting from it": Sukanta Majumdar on 'One Nation One Election'

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Majumdar highlighted that in a democracy, everyone in the opposition has the right to speak, there is discussion.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, asserting that the proposed reforms would benefit the country by saving money. However, Majumdar claimed that Banerjee would oppose the initiative simply because it would be advantageous for the nation. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Majumdar highlighted that in a democracy, everyone in the opposition has the right to speak, there is discussion.

"Discussion took place in all the states, Mamata Banerjee said that she is against it, while many states say that they are in favour of it... Right now it has gone to JPC, and people from all parties are involved in it, they will give their suggestions and the government will include them and only after that it will be implemented. The country will benefit from this, money will be saved but Mamata Banerjee will not support it because the country is benefiting from it," he said.

In a post on X, CM Mamata claimed that the bill is not a "carefully-considered reform", but an "authoritarian imposition".

"The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure," she said.

"Our MPs will oppose this draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament. Bengal will NEVER bow to Delhi's dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India's democracy from the clutches of autocracy!" Mamata Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, the bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, proposes simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.

It has been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee to have a deep discussion on the bill.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine 'One Nation, One Election' Bill will have 21 members from Lok Sabha including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari, NCP's Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's PP Chaudhary, Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Singh Thakur.

The 31-member panel will have 10 members from Rajya Sabha.

Opposition members have opposed the amendments, and have argued that the proposed change could disproportionately benefit the ruling party, giving it undue influence over the electoral process in states, and undermining the autonomy of regional parties.