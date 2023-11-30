Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks intervention for release of NHM funds

The withholding of funds by the Center will deprive the poor of their health benefits, Mamata Banerjee said in her two-page letter to the prime minister

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene to remove the colour branding conditionalities for health and wellness centers and release NHM funds to Bengal, reported news agency PTI.

"It is most unfortunate that very recently, I am informed that the union ministry of health and family welfare has withheld fund release under the National Health Mission (NHM) to West Bengal due to non-compliance with certain colour branding guidelines for health and wellness centers, despite other conditionalities being fulfilled. The withholding of fund release would adversely deprive the poor people of their benefit," she wrote, reported PTI.

Mamata Banerjee said that at present there are around 11000 functional health and wellness centers in the state which serve over three lakh people everyday. The buildings have been constructed since 2011 (when TMC came to power) in accordance with the colour branding in the state, reported PTI.

Government buildings in Bengal are mostly painted blue and white.

"I would earnestly request you to kindly intervene for the immediate release of NHM funds for West Bengal and for removal of specific colour branding conditionalities for the health and wellness centers for release of funds under the NHM so that the poor people do not suffer from lack of quality health services," Banerjee added, reported PTI.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to build consensus on new criminal-penal laws among stakeholders, rather than rushing them.

In a letter to Shah, Banerjee also claimed that overhauling the existing criminal-penal laws will have far-reaching implications on polity.

The letter was sent on a day when the senior BJP leader attended a party rally in Kolkata and attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress on various issues.

"I do hope that keeping the sensitivity of the subject in mind, you will kindly attempt to arrive at a consensus-building amongst all stakeholders on the proposed bills, rather than rushing to pass them in their present form, which has potential implications of serious nature in future," Banerjee said.

(With inputs from PTI)