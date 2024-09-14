The current protest is the result of the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, prompting junior doctors to demand improved security at state-run institutions as well as the expulsion of top executives.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses junior doctors during their dharna/ PTI

Listen to this article Mamata visits protesting doctors, urges them to end strike; protestors firm on demands x 00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise appearance at the junior doctors' protest site near Salt Lake on Saturday, urging them to return to work and vowing to resolve their concerns. Despite her appeal, the protestors stood firm, refusing to back down until their demands were fully granted, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister, accompanied by DGP Rajiv Kumar, arrived at the Swasthya Bhawan headquarters in Sector 5 at 1 pm. Her entrance caught many off guard, and she was greeted with chants of "We want justice." Speaking to the doctors, Banerjee stated that she had no intention of repressing their movement, claiming, "I came to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister) not as the chief minister. I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty."

The current protest is the result of the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, prompting junior doctors to demand improved security at state-run institutions as well as the expulsion of top executives. The strike, which has been ongoing for more than a month, has damaged the state's public healthcare system, with the authorities alleging that 29 patients died as a result of a lack of medical attention during the protests, the news agency report stated.

In her speech, Banerjee dissolved patient welfare committees at all state-run hospitals, in an attempt to appease the agitated doctors. She emphasised that this was her "last attempt" to resolve the problem, pushing the medics to return to work. "I haven't slept for nights, knowing you're out here in the rain," she told me.

However, the junior doctors remained unfazed. They stated that the strike would continue until a proper discourse was established. As Banerjee exited the scene, there appeared to be no resolution. The climate remained hostile, the deadlock unresolved, and the state's healthcare services were precariously balanced, reported PTI.

BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Using Protest Visit as a "Photo-Op"

The BJP has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's surprise visit to the junior doctors' protest site, calling it a "photo-op" and accused her of sowing "seeds of suspicion" in the medical community.

However, BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, criticised Banerjee's visit, claiming it was a brief five-minute stopover on her way to Swasthya Bhawan. He accused her of failing to engage meaningfully with the protesters, stating, "Mamata Banerjee made a short speech but was met with chants of 'we want justice'. She did not interact with or listen to the doctors."

Malviya further alleged that the visit was a media stunt aimed at creating distrust among the medical fraternity. "This was a mere photo-op, with no genuine intent to resolve the issue or deliver justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case," he said.

The BJP leader slammed Banerjee's behaviour, calling her "sly and insincere," and accused her of undermining West Bengal's public healthcare system with her "inflated ego."

With PTI inputs