Man arrested for displaying beef, abusing people of other religions on social media in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A man has been arrested for allegedly posting a video displaying beef and abusing people of another faith in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said here on Thursday.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Sajid Khan alias Sajo Khan, a resident of Sukma," an officer said.

Reacting sharply to the incident, former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kedar Kashyap alleged that the accused under the patronage of Congress leaders posted a video of him displaying beef on a social media platform. Through this act, an attempt was made to impact the harmony of the state, he said.

"Acting on a complaint that a man had posted a video of displaying beef and abusing people of a specific religion, police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a probe," the officer added.

"Further probe in the case is underway," said the officer.

Raising questions over the incident, Kashyap alleged that cattle smuggling and selling of beef are ongoing in the state under the patronage of Congress.

"The attempt to hurt the sentiments and create tension by openly displaying beef will not be tolerated," Kashyap said.

