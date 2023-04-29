The accused has been identified as Vineet Panwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, they said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Man arrested for killing live-in partner with help of sister, brother in Delhi's Teliwara x 00:00

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner with the help of his brother and sister in Delhi's Teliwara area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Vineet Panwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, they said.

On April 12, police received information that an unidentified woman's body was found lying near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar, they said.

Later, the body was identified to be that of Rohina Naaz alias Mahi (25), a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand, police said.

Panwar, his brother Mohit and sister Parul were the prime suspects in the murder case, police said.

Panwar and Parul along with her friend Irfan were involved in dumping Naaz's body in Karawal Nagar area after killing her at Teliwara Farsh Bazar, they said.

Police had already arrested Parul, Mohit and Irfan were already arrested, while Panwar was on the loose.

Also Read: Eastern India may experience heat wave in May, says IMD

Recently, police received information that Panwar was present in Ghaziabad's Loni. A team of the Crime Branch rushed there and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said.

Panwar admitted that in 2017, he got acquainted with Naaz with whom he started a live-in relationship. The same year he was arrested in a murder case in Baghpat and Naaz started living with Parul at Teliwara, Farsh Bazar, the officer said.

Later, Panwar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. In 2022, he got parole and started working as a security guard in an engineering college at Ghaziabad, police said.

Naaz was pressurising Panwar to marry her. So, he hatched a conspiracy with his brother Mohit and sister Parul to kill the woman, they said.

After killing her in Teliwara, he, along with Parul's friend, dumped the body at Karawal Nagar, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.