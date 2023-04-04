Man arrested for posing as PMO official's relative in Gurugram

The accused identified as Satyaprakash Arya alias Siddharth, was arrested from Sector-58 Gurugram on Monday.

A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a relative of a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official and asking to get free entry in a bar in Gurugram, the police said.

The accused identified as Satyaprakash Arya alias Siddharth, was arrested from Sector-58 Gurugram on Monday.

According to Pritpal Singh, ACP Crime-Gurugram, "SHO of Sector-65 police station Gurugram, received a phone call on his mobile number on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and the caller introduced himself as a relative of a higher official of PMO and asked him to get a free entry into a bar located in Police Station Sector-65."

The accused Satyaprakash Arya works in a call centre and there is no such relative/officer who works at PMO, Gurugram ACP said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC at Police Station Sector-65, Gurugram.

A mobile phone and SIM card used by the accused to commit the crime have also been recovered, ACP said.

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

