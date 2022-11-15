Man arrested for pouring acid on wife in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

The woman has been admitted to the medical college hospital and her husband arrested

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after her husband poured acid on her, police here said on Tuesday.

The woman has been admitted to the medical college hospital and her husband arrested, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the couple had a dispute for the past 10 years and lived separately.

Also Read: Agnipath, note ban, GST aimed at instilling fear in people, says Rahul at yatra

The woman, who worked at the medical college as a private employee, was on her way to work when her husband accosted her at the entrance gate. After an altercation, the man threw acid at her, said Kumar.

The accused was arrested from the spot and his wife has been admitted to the medical college, Kumar added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.