Man arrested in north Delhi for hoax alert on G20 Summit

Updated on: 08 September,2023 06:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

A person from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said

A person from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said.


The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held, they said.


Taking swift action, Bhalswa Dairy police team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information in public.


"Taking swift action on bomb threat hoax in #G20Summit area, #DelhiPolice's P.S. Bhalswa Dairy team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information in public. Legal action is being taken," the Delhi Police wrote on X.

The arrest takes place as the national capital is under heavy security for the two-day G20 Summit that begins on Saturday.

