Man arrested in Uttar Pradesh village for wearing burqa while going to meet girlfriend

Updated on: 18 August,2022 02:05 PM IST  |  Shahjahanpur
Saif Ali was booked under charges of "breach of peace" for hiding behind the burqa

A 25-year-old man was arrested here in a village for wearing a burqa to hide his identity when he went to meet his girlfriend, police said on Thursday.


Saif Ali was booked under charges of "breach of peace" for hiding behind the burqa, police said.

Ali had got a job away from his home and before moving out, he wanted to meet his girlfriend in Mehmadpur village of Sidhauli Police Station area.


Since he was known in the area, he wore a 'burqa' to hide his identity and went to meet his girlfriend on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said on Thursday.

His appearance behind the burqa stoked suspicions of the locals, who asked Ali to remove it, and when they found a man underneath, they informed the police.

One of the locals also made a video of the incident which is in circulation on social media.
Bajpai said Ali has been taken into custody under sections of breach of peace.

