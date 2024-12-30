According to a senior police officer, the girl's family were planning to get her married to someone else once she attained the legal age

A 21-year-old man died after he reportedly blew himself up with a gelatin stick in front of the house of a girl he was in love with after her family rejected him, police said on Monday, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at Kalenahalli village of Karnataka's Mandya district on early Sunday morning, they said.

As per the police, Ramachandra was in a relationship with a minor girl. Last year, he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after he eloped with the girl. He was arrested in the case and spent three months in jail as an under-trial, PTI reported.

After being released from jail, he entered into a compromise with the girl's family and the case was refuted in the court. But later, he started calling the girl and continued to maintain his relationship with her, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the girl's family were planning to get her married to someone else once she attained the legal age, PTI cited.

Ramachandra, a resident of a neighbouring village in Nagamangala taluk was allegedly upset with the girl's family for rejecting him. He suddenly on Sunday, reached in front of the minor girl's house and detonated the gelatin stick he carried with him and the explosion claimed his life on the spot, the officer added.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased person's family, calling it a suspicious death, a case has been registered, police said. His family was in the quarrying business and that's how he got access to gelatin sticks, police said, PTI cited.

Man accused of abetting suicide by falsely linking victim to criminal case in Mumbai

The Mulund police have filed a case of abetment to suicide after a 27-year-old man reportedly died by suicide on December 26. The incident came to light after the police received information about a body found near LBS Marg.

“We reached the spot and found the individual unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was identified as a 27-year-old resident of Sion,” said Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Chavan from the Mulund police station.

A suicide note was found with the deceased, prompting the police to charge another 27-year-old man with abetment to suicide.

“The note claims that the accused had named the deceased in a criminal case, which may have led him to take this extreme step,” Chavan said.

According to the police, the accused was already in custody on charges of rape in a case registered by the Wadala TT police. Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly invited women to hotel rooms, blackmailed them, and used the deceased’s documents to book the rooms.

