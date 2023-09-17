Breaking News
Man booked for 'abusing' stray dogs in Delhi

Updated on: 17 September,2023 03:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting stray dogs based on a complaint against him after purported videos of him committing the crime surfaced on social media, police said

Representative image/iStock

A man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting stray dogs based on a complaint against him after purported videos of him committing the crime surfaced on social media, police said.


The complaint was filed at Rajouri Garden Police Station on Friday.


The accused has been charged under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, police said. 


Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District) Vichitra Veer said, "The authenticity of the video is being investigated. We will take proper action against the accused once the authenticity is established".

"Accordingly, a decision will be taken to arrest the accused," the police officer said.

The purported video of the incident, submitted by the complainant to the police, also surfaced on social media platform X police said.

The DCP said they received a complaint that a local is abusing stray dogs. "The complainant told that he has seen the man abusing the stray dogs in the locality. He submitted the video to police".

More details are awaited.

india national news new delhi Animal India news

