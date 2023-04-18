Man booked for threatening to kill UP CM Adityanath

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Director General of Police and other officials
Police here have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Tuesday.
Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Director General of Police and other officials.
Circle officer, Baghpat, D K Sharma said a case was registered against Raja at Kotwali police station here on Monday.
