Man booked for threatening to kill UP CM Adityanath

Updated on: 18 April,2023 03:34 PM IST  |  Baghpat
PTI

Top

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Director General of Police and other officials

Police here have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Tuesday.


Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Director General of Police and other officials.



Also Read: Atiq's letter in sealed envelope being sent to CJI, UP CM, says his lawyer


Circle officer, Baghpat, D K Sharma said a case was registered against Raja at Kotwali police station here on Monday.

