Man duped of Rs 1 lakh in 'Big Bazaar' social media scam

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, since he found the offer attractive, he accepted it and accordingly in terms of the conditions of the offer, he opted to make payment through using his ICICI Bank debit card on September 9

Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a 28-year-old man was allegedly defrauded of over Rs 1 lakh after he clicked a lucrative advertisement in the name of ‘Big Bazaar’ on a social media application offering almost 75 per cent discount on items.

The complainant had purchased four items, but he never received them.

“The request was duly accepted. However, till date no deliveries have been made against the said order by any agency. Similar offers were also being made in the name of ‘Ali Khan’, ‘Monsoon Offers’, etc. on Facebook. To my utter surprise and dismay, I received three text messages on my mobile regarding the deduction of money,” read the FIR.

Amounts of Rs 40,000, Rs 39,900 and Rs 40,000 were deducted from his account, according to the complainant.

“Since the said transactions were never carried out by me through Flipkart, I immediately realised that my debit card had been hacked. I blocked my debit card at 22.21 p.m. on September 10. Thereafter, I lodged a complaint with Flipkart and ICICI Bank on their respective email ids,” said the complainant.

“I even called the executives of the company which debited Rs 1,19,900 from my account, who assured me that Rs 40,000 would be credited back to my account by September 19 before hanging the call,” said the complainant.

