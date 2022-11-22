×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > News > India News > Article > Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not physiotherapist but prison inmate Report

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not physiotherapist, but prison inmate: Report

Updated on: 22 November,2022 11:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Aam Aadmi Party had drawn flak on Saturday after videos of Jain purportedly receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the BJP and the Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the "silence" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not physiotherapist, but prison inmate: Report

A CCTV video shows jailed Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar Jail. File Pic


The masseur who was seen in video footage giving a massage to Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist but an inmate of the Tihar Jail, sources said on Tuesday, even as AAP had claimed that the jailed Delhi minister was receiving physiotherapy.


The Aam Aadmi Party had drawn flak on Saturday after videos of Jain purportedly receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the BJP and the Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the "silence" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of doing "cheap" politics on health issues by illegally leaking CCTV footage.


Also Read: 'Physiotherapy, not massage': Kejriwal refutes BJP claims on Jain's Tihar video

However, sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku.

"He is lodged in the prison in connection with a rape case and sections of the Pocso Act. Rinku is not a physiotherapist," the sources said.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the claims, while the BJP slammed the ruling party.
"Shameful @ArvindKejriwal Doctors have confirmed that it is not Physiotherapy and moreover the Person giving massage to Saryendra Jain in Tihar Jail is a rapist, accused under the POCSO, and not a physiotherapist as claimed and endorsed by you!" BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
delhi new delhi tihar jail national news india aam aadmi party bharatiya janata party Satyendar Jain

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK