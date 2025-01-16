Man held for beating van driver to death in Gurugram village

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Harsh, the victim, was smoking near his hut and Vishal, along with his friends, attacked him with sticks, police said

Police have arrested a man for allegedly beating a van driver to death over an old rivalry in a village, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Harsh, the victim, was smoking near his hut and Vishal, along with his friends, attacked him with sticks, police said.

Vishal was arrested from Sector 40 in Gurugram on Tuesday. During the interrogation, he revealed that Harsh had reportedly assaulted him last year. He had filed a case against him at the Bhondsi Police Station but Harsh kept teasing him, police said.

"On Sunday night, Vishal had come to Rithoj village for a birthday celebration. He drank with his friends and went to Harsh's hut, where he and his friends beat Vishal to death. We are conducting raids to arrest the other accused", Gurugram police spokesperson said.

