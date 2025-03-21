Breaking News
Man held for 'drug peddling' after mother's complaint in Kerala

Updated on: 21 March,2025 10:48 PM IST  |  Kozhikode
PTI |

According to the police, his mother sought their help after he threatened to 'kill' her and other family members. He also threatened to die by suicide, allegedly under the influence of drugs, as stated in her complaint, police said.

A 26-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for alleged drug peddling and abuse following a complaint by his mother, police said.


Rahul was involved in several criminal cases, including one under the POCSO Act.


According to the police, his mother sought their help after he threatened to 'kill' her and other family members.


He also threatened to die by suicide, allegedly under the influence of drugs, as stated in her complaint, police said.

The accused had been in prison for around nine months and was recently released on bail, they added.

A detailed interrogation of the accused is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

