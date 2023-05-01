Man held for objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath's supporters
File photo
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police here said on Monday.
Narhi police station in-charge P Lal said an FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath's supporters, Lal added.
He was arrested on Sunday.
