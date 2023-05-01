Breaking News
Man held for objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated on: 01 May,2023 01:03 PM IST  |  Ballia (UP)
Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath's supporters

Man held for objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police here said on Monday.


Narhi police station in-charge P Lal said an FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.



Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath's supporters, Lal added.


He was arrested on Sunday.

uttar pradesh yogi adityanath news india India news national news PTI indian penal code

