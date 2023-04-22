Man held for raping daughter, her friend in UP's Saharanpur

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 April,2023 03:20 PM IST  |  Saharanpur (UP)
The former head of a village in Gagalhedi police station area was arrested on Friday evening in connection with the rape case

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping his minor daughter and her friend, police said on Saturday.


The former head of a village in Gagalhedi police station area was arrested on Friday evening in connection with the rape case, SP City Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.



The minor girl, in her complaint, alleged that her father used to rape her and her friend from Sabhal district. They remained silent due to social pressure but later moved to police, he said.


A case has been registered against the accused and the victims have been sent for medical examination, SP Manglik said.

