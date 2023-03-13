Breaking News
Man held for smoking on London-Mumbai AI flight

Updated on: 13 March,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The incident, which took place on March 10, has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India said in a statement

A passenger on board an Air India flight to Mumbai from London was handed over to security personnel for allegedly smoking in the lavatory and unruly behaviour, the airline said on Sunday. The incident, which took place on March 10, has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India said in a statement.


“A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on March 10, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings,” Air India said.



He was handed over to security personnel upon the flight’s arrival in Mumbai, the airline said, adding the “regulator has been duly informed of the incident”. “We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations,” it added. Air India was penalised twice in January this year by the DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

