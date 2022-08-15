Breaking News
What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
BREAKING: Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family, claims Mumbai Police
Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest, says treating doctor
Home > News > India News > Article > Man in Uttar Pradesh kills father two sisters over property

Man in Uttar Pradesh kills father, two sisters over property

Updated on: 15 August,2022 01:58 PM IST  |  Baghpat
IANS |

Top

The accused Amar also tried to harm his mother when she tried to stop him. She has been injured in the incident, the police said

Man in Uttar Pradesh kills father, two sisters over property

Representation Pic


A man in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpet killed his father and two sisters on Monday and fled after committing the crime. The incident took place in Baraut town and the motive behind it is said to be a property dispute.


Circle Officer (CO) Yuvraj said that the deceased included Brijpal, 60, Jyoti, 24 and Anuradha, 17.

All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.


Also Read: Advocate wins 21-year-long legal battle with Indian Railways over Rs 20

The accused Amar also tried to harm his mother Shashibala when she tried to stop him. She has been injured in the incident.

According to reports, Amar was upset with his father because he wanted to sell family land and the father refused to sell the land because he needed it for the daughters' marriage.

The CO said that while investigation was underway, efforts were also on to arrest Amar at the earliest.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uttar pradesh news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK